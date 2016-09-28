Gardaí question man as part of operation targeting Cork gang

Gardaí are to send a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) after releasing one man while they are continuing to question another as part of an operating targeting an organised Lithuanian crime gang in Cork.

The two men, both Lithuanian, and aged 42 and 35, were arrested in Cork as part of Operation Cold Gate.

Gardaí from Cork city, Cork North and Cork West divisions, accompanied by armed members of the Regional Support Unit, raided six premises in Cobh, Midleton and Carrigaline on Monday.

During the search of the six premises, officers recovered two stolen boat engines worth, about €5,000, which they believe had been stolen earlier in the year from vessels in west Cork.

Gardaí arrested two men under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 which allows them detain suspects for up to seven days before they have to be released or charge.

Both men were brought to Cobh Garda Station for questioning but one man was released late last night and a file will be sent to the DPP.

Gardaí were continuing to questioning the second man about the gang’s activities, which include marine theft, extortion, aggravated burglary, money laundering and handling stolen property