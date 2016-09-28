Gardaí plan for industrial action after rejecting pay deal

Rank and file gardaí are planning for industrial action after rejecting a deal on pay and conditions at a meeting in Co Offaly on Wednesday .

About 200 Garda Representative Association(GRA) members from 31 Garda divisions are attending a special delegate conference in Tullamore.

They have rejected a proposed deal on pay and conditions which had been discussed with the Department of Justice last Friday.

Speaking at lunchtime, GRA president Ciarán O’Neill said “the conference have directed that the draft proposal has been rejected”.

He said the decision “was a unanimous vote by all the members in conference. The proposal as presented by Government is no longer, we have rejected it on behalf of the membership, it won’t be going to ballot”.

Mr O’Neill added that his members “have also mandated us to take industrial action and we will be discussing that this afternoon.”

The meeting will resume after lunch when members are expected to decide on what form that industrial action will take. When pressed on whether the action would be up to and including an all out strike, Mr O’Neill said “nothing is off the table,” adding, “we are going discussing industrial action this afternoon”.

The move follows yesterday’s GRA ballot which indicated the overwhelming willingness of members to partake in industrial action. A total of 66 percent of the 10,500 rank and file members took part in the ballot and indicted their willingness for action by 95.3 percent of the vote.

The draft pay deal included a number of commitments in exchange for the restoration of more than €4,000 in rent allowance.

The document committed to restoring the controversial pay cut, but sets out a quid pro quo. They include a commitment to the terms of the Lansdowne Road pay agreement and continued co-operation with various ongoing initiatives, such as the introduction of victim support offices and the Armed Response Unit in Dublin.

Earlier today, four emergency motions were put before the special delegate conference. Three of the four motions were passed by the delegates. They were:

The Meath Division’s motion, which states: “We call on the conference to reject the final draft agreement received by the Garda Representative Association on Friday the 23rd September 2016 and that in light of the overwhelming result in the ballot on industrial action, that the Garda Representative Association immediately proceed with actions mandated in the ballot result in an effort to restore the pay of our members.”

A Cavan/Monaghan motion stating that: “Given yesterday’s overwhelming mandate for industry action and the negative reaction to the pay deal, that conference debates both issues and chooses an appropriate tangible course of action that accurately reflects the wishes of our members.”

The Cork City Division, which stated: “That conference directs the central executive committee not to proceed with any ballot of our members on the current pay/LRA(Landsdowne Road Agreement) proposal as to do so would be detrimental to the interests of the Garda Representative Association and its aims.”

The only motion to be rejected came from the Sligo/Leitrim Division, which stated: “Members from Sligo/Leitrim propose that the current pay negotiation team, having failed the mandate given to them by the membership, be disbanded and that any future pay negotiations be addressed by a new team.”