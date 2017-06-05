Gardaí meet over Irish ID card ‘found on London attacker’

Senior security and intelligence officers of An Garda Síochána are holding a special meeting at Garda Headquarters in Dublin on Monday to discuss security issues arising from the London attacks.

The meeting, organised by Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan, comes amid reports that an Irish identity card was found on one of the three attackers shot dead by police in London.

RTÉ reported the man, believed to have been of Moroccan origin, was not know to the gardaí and did not come to their attention in relation to any crime or security issues.

Records are being checked to see whether he applied for resdency while living in Ireland, RTÉ said, and the precise nature of the identity card has yet to be disclosed.

In a statement, the Garda said it was “providing every assistance to our colleagues in the London Metropolitan Police in relation to the terror attack in London. We will process all requests from the UK authorities in relation to enquiries into individuals, identities or any other matter.”

Ahead of the Garda meeting, security analyst and former army officer Tom Clonan claimed Ireland was the weakest link in Europe’s security.

He welcomed comments by Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar that he wants to set up a Cobra-style cabinet committee.

Risk of attack

Mr Clonan told Newstalk Breakfast that Ireland has to face the fact that a terrorist attack is possible.

“After the recent attack in Sweden, anything is possible. Nobody expected that.

“Ireland has to face up to the fact that an attack is not just a threat but a distinct possibility.

“Irish people can no longer regard ourselves as immune.”

He pointed out that in the week before the Westminister Bridge attack emergency services in London had carried out a simulated attack and as a result were well placed to respond.

“They had it closed down within six to seven minutes, doctors go out to the scene. The had boots on the ground experience.”

Mr Clonan said that a similar exercise should also be conducted in the main cities in Ireland. He also called for retractable bollards in the main areas.

“We have to put in place minimum measures.

“We really do need to have an open, calm and mature discussion about our security.”

He said that Irish citizens are the least well informed in Europe and are unaware of what to do in the event of an attack.