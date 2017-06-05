Gardaí meet as Irish document found on London attacker

One of the three terrorists shot dead by police during Saturday night’s attack in London was carrying a document linking him to Ireland.

It was found when police searched the remains of the man, who was said to be of Moroccan origin.

None of the three has been named in either Ireland or Britain. However, the man carrying the Irish document had lived in Rathmines, south Dublin for a time.

Married to a Scottish woman, his details and a photograph of him were sent by the police in London to the Garda.

It is believed the man had Irish residency. Residency is only granted to foreign nationals who have lived in the Republic for some time and have met a range of criteria, including security vetting.

The Garda and British police are still working to establish beyond doubt that the dead man is the same person featured in the document found on his person and that the document is genuine.

It appears the man linked to the document last lived in Ireland at the start of last year and perhaps further back, into 2015.

He had never come to the attention of the authorities here for extremism or any other form of criminality.

Senior security and intelligence officers of An Garda Síochána are holding a special meeting at Garda Headquarters in Dublin on Monday to discuss security issues arising from the London attacks.

The meeting, organised by Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan, will discuss the discovery of the Irish document.

In a statement, the Garda said it was “providing every assistance” to its colleagues in the London Metropolitan Police in relation to the terror attack in London.

“We will process all requests from the UK authorities in relation to enquiries into individuals, identities or any other matter,” the statement said.

London inquiries

The UK authorities are rapidly trying to piece together a profile of the attackers who struck in central London killing seven people and injuring 48.

Speed is of the essence in such inquiries, with a series of addresses raided in London within hours of the attacks.

It means the Garda is now under serious pressure to determine the Irish links of the attacker found with the Irish document on his person.

While details about the Irish link are still being checked, and even though it appears the man who owns the document which was found had not lived here for some time, the development will add renewed focus to Ireland’s preparedness to deal with extremism.

Senior Garda sources have said that there was no intelligence to suggest that an attack was imminent in the Republic.

However, a number of extremist suspects have been arrested in Ireland engaged in criminal activities seeking to support Isis abroad, including fundraising for their fighters in Iraq and Syria.

And a small, but not insignificant, number of people have travelled from Ireland to fight with Isis in Syria and Iraq before returning to the Republic.

The Garda staff associations, which represent members of the force, have said they do not feel frontline gardaí have had enough, or indeed any, training to deal with a terror attack if it happened.

The three London attackers, whose actions have since been claimed by Isis, were shot dead within eight minutes of the first emergency call being received by the London Met.

They were wearing what appeared to be suicide vests, necessitating a swift devastating response. However, those vests were found to be hoaxes when examined.

Need for training

In recent weeks, rank and file gardaí said they wanted specialist anti-terror training several times per year because they would be the first to the scene of any terrorist incident in Ireland.

The Garda Representative Association said low-cost terrorism, such as the attacks that saw trucks driven into crowds in Nice, London and Stockholm, could occur in the Republic.

And if such an Islamist extremist incident occurred, unarmed uniform gardaí would be the first line of response yet they had no training to deal with such incidents.

Garda James Morrisroe, from the Garda’s Cavan-Monaghan division, told the GRA’s conference in late April there was no reason to believe the Republic was immune from the growing terrorist risk across Europe.

“Following the attack in Stockholm, there is no reason why Ireland, as a modern, democratic and neutral country, would not be at risk”, he said.

And with lone-wolf low-cost attacks requiring little planning or financing, it was vital the Garda was more prepared than at present to deal the aftermath of such an incident.

The GRA has repeatedly pointed out that rank and file officers in all other European countries had been given anti-terrorism training by their police forces.

The rank and file gardaí want such training to include managing the scene of a major incident in a public place, and would encompass learning how to best divert crowds from risk or evacuating large areas quickly and safely.

The speedy erection of security cordons, for example, may be the difference between an attacker being caught by or evading gardaí, the GRA has said.

While the armed Emergency Response Unit and Regional Support Units are trained and equipped to deal with armed incidents, including terrorism, the GRA believes it is important that regular gardaí on the beat know exactly what to do to keep the public safe in the event of a terrorist incident.

The GRA has said there would be no time to wait for specialist units if an attack occurred. They also point out that the counter terrorism expertise of the Special Detective Unit and policing in the Border region would be of little use to gardaí who needed to react on the scene of an attack in a crowded public place.