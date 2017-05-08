Gardaí make renewed appeal for missing Vietnamese student

Gardaí have re-issued an appeal for a 19-year-old Vietnamese student who has been missing since last July.

Thi Hong Nguyen, who travelled to Ireland last summer to study English, was last seen on Glenamuck Road, Carrickmines, Dublin 18 on July 18th, 2016 at around 4.30pm.

Ms Nguyen is described as being 5ft 1’ in height with a slight build and long black hair.

Thi Hong arrived in the country in early July 2016 from Vietnam.

Gardaí say they have carried out “extensive enquiries” and are trying to make contact with the student.

Anyone with information about Ms Nguyen’s whereabouts are asked to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda station on 01 - 6665000, the Garda confidential line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda station.