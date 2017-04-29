Gardaí investigating death of woman in Waterford await postmortem

Gardaí in Waterford expect the results of a postmortem today to determine the course of their investigation into the death of a woman whose body was found in the city on Friday afternoon.

The body of the 31-year-old woman was found by gardaí when they were called to an apartment at Thomas Court on Thomas Street near the city centre at around 3pm on Friday.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and gardaí requested the services of the State Pathologist Office. A technical examination of the scene is due to take place.

An injured man found at the apartment was taken to University Hospital Waterford for treatment and gardaí hope to be given permission by doctors to speak to him.

Gardaí have also begun door-to-door inquiries in the Thomas Street area and have begun checking CCTV in the general Ballybricken area a bid to establish when the woman was last seen alive.

Gardai are investigating all circumstances surrounding the death of the woman. A postmortem due to start on Saturday afternoon will determine the course of the investigation.

An incident room has been established at Waterford Garda station and investigating officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them on 051-305300.