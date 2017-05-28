Gardaí investigating death of mother of four in West Cork await toxicology results

Gardaí investigating the death of a 29-year-old mother-of-four in West Cork are awaiting the results of toxicology tests which they say will determine the course of their investigation.

Annette O’Shea Foley was found in the sitting room of her house at Richmond Court in Bandon at around 9.30am on Friday morning by neighbours after they were alerted by her young children.

Ms O’Shea Foley lived at the terraced house with her children, Kian, Darragh, Ava and Kacie, who range in age from ten to three. It’s understood the children found her and failed to rouse her.

Neighbours in turn alerted the emergency services and paramedics attended to Ms O’Shea Foley but she was pronounced dead at the scene and her body was removed to Cork University Hospital.

State Pathologist Dr Marie Cassidy carried out a postmortem examination at the hospital on Saturday afternoon. However, it’s understood that the results of the postmortem were inconclusive. Gardaí are hoping that toxicology tests on samples taken at the postmortem will assist them in their investigation into how Ms O’Shea Foley died.

Gardaí have also spoken to local GPs as it is known that Ms O’Shea Foley attended a doctor in the days prior to her death. They are hoping her medical history may assist them in their inquries.

Door to door inquiries have been carried out to try and establish when she was last seen alive, and gardaí have a confirmed sighting of Ms O’Shea Foley by an adult at around 10.30pm on Thursday.

It’s understood that there was no sign of forced entry at the house but gardaí are preserving the scene while technical experts forensically examine the house.

Ms O’Shea Foley is survived by her four children; her partner, Kevin Ryan; her parents Ann and Michael; her three sisters, Caroline, Shelly and Katie; and her grandparents.