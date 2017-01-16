Gardaí investigate suspected drug death of boy (16) in Cork

Gardaí are investigating the death of a 16-year-old boy from a suspected drugs overdose at his home in Cork city.

The body of the teenager was found by his mother at 10.30am on Monday in a bedroom in their terraced house at Deermount on the city’s southside.

The woman was unable to wake the teenager and called the emergency services. Paramedics worked on the boy for over an hour without success and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí have ruled out foul play after speaking to a friend of the boy who had stayed overnight at the property. They suspect the boy may have consumed some drugs on Sunday night.

Officers hope the results of a postmortem, due to be carried out on Monday at Cork University Hospital, will establish the exact cause of death.