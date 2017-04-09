Gardaí in Wexford appeal for witnesses to serious crash

Gardaí in Wexford have appealed for witnesses after a man was seriously injured in a road crash last month.

The collision occurred on the N30 just south of Corcoran’s Cross heading in the New Ross direction at about 4.50pm on Wednesday March 22nd when a car left the road and hit a ditch.

A Garda spokeswoman said the driver of the car, a man in his early 20s, was airlifted to Cork Regional Hospital with serious injuries and that he remained in a serious condition.

Investigating gardaí­ are appealing for witnesses and in particular anyone who may have travelled the road on the Wednesday March 22nd between 4pm and 5 pm and who may have seen a red Citroen Saxo car to contact them at New Ross Garda station on 051-426030, on the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or at any Garda station.