Gardaí in Wexford appeal for witnesses to serious crash
Man remains ill in hospital in Cork after collision at New Ross on March 22nd
Gardaí in Wexford are seeking witnesses to the crash involving a red Citroen Saxo car at New Ross on March 22nd.
Gardaí in Wexford have appealed for witnesses after a man was seriously injured in a road crash last month.
The collision occurred on the N30 just south of Corcoran’s Cross heading in the New Ross direction at about 4.50pm on Wednesday March 22nd when a car left the road and hit a ditch.
A Garda spokeswoman said the driver of the car, a man in his early 20s, was airlifted to Cork Regional Hospital with serious injuries and that he remained in a serious condition.
Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses and in particular anyone who may have travelled the road on the Wednesday March 22nd between 4pm and 5 pm and who may have seen a red Citroen Saxo car to contact them at New Ross Garda station on 051-426030, on the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or at any Garda station.