Gardaí in Kerry thank locals for following drink driver after crash

Gardaí in Tralee have thanked residents in Killerisk suburb of the town for their help in catching a suspected drink driver, after he crashed into a wall and left the scene on foot.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon and the driver of Ford Focus estate abandoned his car.

The car had an “N”(Novice) sign on the back window, although it has not been confirmed if this related to the driver.

“Civic minded locals” observed the incident and they followed the man, gardaí said.

“Tralee Gardaí were contacted and arrived within minutes. The driver was intercepted and subsequently arrested on suspicion of drink driving,” the garda said.

He has now been charged and will appear in court at a later stage.

Gardaí thanked the public for their assistance and said they wanted to acknowledge their assistance.