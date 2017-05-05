Gardaí in Cork begin investigation after knife found near body of man
Man was found in house in Churchtown, near Buttevant, by family member
Gardaí have begun an investigation into the death of a 47-year-old man in north Cork.
The man was found with a stab wound in his home in Churchtown near Buttevant at around 1.20am by a family member, who raised the alarm and contacted the emergency services.
He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to Cork University Hospital for a post-mortem after gardaí requested the services of the State Pathologist’s office.
Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster is due to carry out a post-mortem at CUH this morning and gardaí say the findings at post-mortem will determine the course of their investigation.
Garda technical experts carried out a forensic examination of the scene and removed a knife found near the deceased which will be sent for examination for fingerprint and DNA evidence.