Gardaí in Cork begin investigation after knife found near body of man

Gardaí have begun an investigation into the death of a 47-year-old man in north Cork.

The man was found with a stab wound in his home in Churchtown near Buttevant at around 1.20am by a family member, who raised the alarm and contacted the emergency services.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to Cork University Hospital for a post-mortem after gardaí requested the services of the State Pathologist’s office.

Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster is due to carry out a post-mortem at CUH this morning and gardaí say the findings at post-mortem will determine the course of their investigation.

Garda technical experts carried out a forensic examination of the scene and removed a knife found near the deceased which will be sent for examination for fingerprint and DNA evidence.