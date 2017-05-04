Gardaí considering disciplinary action after Templemore report

Gardaí are considering disciplinary proceedings against individual members in light of a report exposing financial irregularities at Templemore college.

Garda Commissioner Noirin O’Sullivan is to appear before the Public Accounts Committee on Thursday to discuss the findings of the report, which was released in March 2017.

Ms O’Sullivan will admit internal financial processes and procedures were not fit for purpose and unacceptable in corporate governance terms.

However she will insist the majority of the issues raised were legacy concerns, dating back to the 1980s.

Ms O’Sullivan is expected to say say: “While some practices as identified in the Interim Audit should not have happened and are certainly well short of modern financial procedures and controls, and public sector governance and financial procedures, it should be noted that the Interim Audit Report found that the majority of the expenditure in the Garda College is managed to a high standard and is compliant with the Garda Finance Code.”

The report found financial irregularities and evidence that money was being spent on gifts and entertainment.

It also confirmed a large number of bank accounts including one for laundry, which was not being used for that purpose.

Ms O’Sullivan will tell PAC members it is her statutory responsibility for how An Garda Síochána spends taxpayer’s money.

She has said the matters first came to the attention of the Garda Executive in July 2015.

A high level steering group, including representatives from the Department of Justice and Equality, was established.

Between July 2015 and March 2016, the steering group closed bank accounts and sought legal advice.

In March 2016, the Garda Internal Audit Unit was appointed to examine all the issues involved. The final report was issued in March 2017.

In a briefing note prepared for the committee, the Garda Commissioner confirmed an Assistant Commissioner has been tasked with undertaking a preliminary examination.

The person is tasked with establishing “whether there is a prima facie case for a formal disciplinary or other investigation and if so make recommendations as to the appropriate approach to be adopted in pursuing any investigation(s)”.