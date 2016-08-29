Gardaí believe death of Cavan family most likely murder-suicide

The bodies of five members of the same family have been found at a house in Ballyjamesduff, Co Cavan.

Gardaí said they were a man in his 40s, a woman in her 30s and their three sons, aged 13, 11 and 6.

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll told a press conference in Co Cavan on Monday evening.

“We believe all the answers are within that house,” he said.

“The mostly likely scenario one person may have caused the death of the others.”

The bodies were found at a house in Oakdene, Barconey on Monday morning.

Mr O’Sullivan said three of the bodies were found in bedrooms upstairs and two downstairs.

He said there was no evidence a gun was used.

Gardaí said an investigation is ongoing but at this stage they are not looking for anyone else in relation to the deaths.

It is understood the bodies were found after a relative raised the alarm.

The area has been sealed off and the State Pathologist and the Garda Technical Bureau have been alerted.