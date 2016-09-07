Gardaí asked do they want to take industrial action

The Garda Representative Association has asked its members if they are “so dissatisfied with your current pay and conditions” that they are willing to take part in industrial action?

The association which put the question to its 10,000 members in a ballot also said it is aware that such industrial action may leave members subject to disciplinary procedures.

The association says members have been driven to contemplate industrial action because of additional working hours imposed under the Croke Park and Haddington Road Agreements, and the loss of allowances including rent allowances worth about €4,000 to newer members.

The association rejected the Lansdowne Road Agreement, and as a result gardaí have been subject to a pay freeze since July 1st.

Members of the association have been asked to return their ballot papers by September 26th.

While there is no specific prohibition on gardaí going on strike, the Department of Justice has said a number of provisions in law, particularly the Industrial Relations Act of 1990 and Garda discipline regulations, rule out strikes.

In recent years gardaí have pulled back from strike action, but many members called in sick, on one in a protest that became known as the “blue flu”.

Garda Representative General Secretary Pat Ennis said in a letter to members the ballot offered an opportunity of “paramount importance” for members to express the level of their dissatisfaction and assert whether they were willing to strike over the issue.

The letter also warns members they could face consequences for such a strike: “If you take action that involves a partial or complete withdrawal of services, you could be found in breach of discipline. Further information will be disseminated following the ballot result,” the letter said.