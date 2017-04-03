Gardaí appeal for help in finding missing Waterford teenager

Sameer Nasir was last seen on Sunday, April 2nd in Tramore

Sorcha Pollak
Sameer Nasir, who is described as being 5’8, has black hair, brown eyes and has a thin build. Photograph: Garda Press Office

Gardaí are appealing for public assistance after a 16-year-old boy went missing in Tramore in Co Waterford on Sunday.

Sameer Nasir is described as being 5’8 and has black hair, brown eyes and a thin build. The teenager went missing from Tramore on Sunday, April 2nd.

Gardaí are calling for anyone with information to contact Tramore Garda station on 051 391620.