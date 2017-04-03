Gardaí appeal for help in finding missing Waterford teenager

Gardaí are appealing for public assistance after a 16-year-old boy went missing in Tramore in Co Waterford on Sunday.

Sameer Nasir is described as being 5’8 and has black hair, brown eyes and a thin build. The teenager went missing from Tramore on Sunday, April 2nd.

Gardaí are calling for anyone with information to contact Tramore Garda station on 051 391620.