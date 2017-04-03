Gardaí appeal for help in finding missing Waterford teenager
Sameer Nasir was last seen on Sunday, April 2nd in Tramore
Sameer Nasir, who is described as being 5’8, has black hair, brown eyes and has a thin build. Photograph: Garda Press Office
Gardaí are appealing for public assistance after a 16-year-old boy went missing in Tramore in Co Waterford on Sunday.
Sameer Nasir is described as being 5’8 and has black hair, brown eyes and a thin build. The teenager went missing from Tramore on Sunday, April 2nd.
Gardaí are calling for anyone with information to contact Tramore Garda station on 051 391620.