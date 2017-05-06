Gardaí appeal for help finding Dublin girl (15) missing for week

Gardaí have issued an appeal to help find a 15-year-old girl, who has been missing from Dublin since last weekend.

Anastacia Ianova was last seen on Sunday, April 30th in Marina View, Gasyard Lane, Malahide.

She is described as being 5ft 9in, with slight build, long blond hair and green eyes. She has piercings in her nose and lip. When last seen, Ana was wearing blue jeans and a black jacket.

Gardaí and family are concerned for Ana and anyone with information is asked to contact Malahide Garda station on 01-6664600, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.