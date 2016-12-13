Gale warning for coastal areas on Tuesday night

A gale warning is in place for Tuesday night with winds of gale force 8 forecast.

Met Éireann said the said winds would strengthen during the day and that the warning applied to all Irish coasts and the Irish Sea.

The yellow warning, the lowest of the categorisations, is in place until Wednesday morning.

The forecaster said Tuesday would start cloudy, misty and damp at, with outbreaks of rain in the east clearing later.

Heavier and more persistent rain is expected to spread from the southwest this evening and tonight.

Highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees are expected.