Gaeltacht Irish-only schools to get up to €8m extra funding

Taoiseach Enda Kenny has promised Gaeltacht-based schools they will receive extra State funding if they can meet new criteria for “excellence and innovation” in teaching the first language.

The “Irish-medium Gaeltacht schools of excellence scheme” is part of a new five-year policy which is the first of its type, Mr Kenny noted in An Cheathrú Rua, Co Galway on Friday.

Some €1 million has been earmarked initially and this may reach between €7 million and €8 million, Minister of State for the Gaeltacht Seán Kyne said at a presentation involving Mr Kenny and Minister of Education and Skills Richard Bruton.

“Full immersion” in Irish over two years for infants and the availability of a full range of post-primary subjects through the language are among the criteria for the scheme, which will be rolled out next year.

Criteria to qualify

Qualifying schools will be required to run entirely through Irish – apart from when teaching English and other languages – and will be given five years to achieve recognition.

Schools committing to seek recognition will develop an action plan through self-evaluation. Once approved, they will be granted additional teaching and/or other resources on a staged basis.

The initial tranche of additional resources will be given for a period of three years.

The Department of Education will set up a new dedicated Gaeltacht unit to oversee and support implementation.

Asked to comment on the low percentage of staff competent in Irish in his department, Mr Bruton said he was confident a core team could be put together .

Mr Bruton said the aim was to strengthen teaching through Irish in schools where it might be weaker, rather than seeking to exclude. He said that use of “e-hubs” for teaching certain subjects in secondary schools was a part of the strategy.

The scheme is part of the State’s first ever policy on Gaeltacht education, which Mr Kenny said he attached “great importance to”.

The 2017-2022 policy document for Gaeltacht primary and post-primary schools reflected the Government’s commitment to the 20-year strategy for the Irish language, he said, speaking in Irish. The policy was “realistic” in setting out the conditions for recognition of Gaeltacht schools, and provided an opportunity to “foster new vibrant energy” in Gaeltacht communities.