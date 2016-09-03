Funerals taking place of Hawe family in Cavan

The funerals are taking place of a father, mother and their three sons who died in a suspected murder-suicide in Co Cavan.

Alan Hawe was found dead along with his wife Clodagh and their children Liam (15), Niall (11), and six-year-old Ryan, in their house near Ballyjamesduff last Monday morning.

Gardai believe Mr Hawe killed his wife and children in their home at Oakdene, in the townland of Barconey before taking his own life.

The remains of the family reposed in Lakelands Funeral Home in Cavan town for several hours on Friday with hundreds of people offering condolences and leaving messages of support.

The funeral service is taking place at St Mary’s Church, Castlerahan, and the family will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.

Father Felim Kelly is the chief celebrant at the Mass which will be concelebrated by Bishop of Kilmore, Dr Leo O’Reilly.

The funeral service is being relayed outside the church, for the many mourners gathered to pay their respects. The interior of the small church is reserved for family, friends and parishioners.

Mourners were asked to make donations to one of the country’s leading suicide charities, Pieta House, with a collection box being opened during the Requiem Mass.

A memorial mass has also been arranged for next Tuesday in St Nicholas’ Church, Windgap, Co Kilkenny.

Mr Hawe was originally from the county and was deputy principal at Castlerahan National School, near where the family lived. His wife grew up in Mount Nugent, Co Cavan, and she taught at Oristown National School in Co Meath.

Anyone affected by the incident or other incidents can contact the Samaritans on 116 123.