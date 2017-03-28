Funerals of teenage couple killed in car crash will be held in Co Clare

The funerals of a teenage couple who died after a road crash in Co Limerick will take place on Wednesday and Thursday.

Gary Kelly (19) and Delia Keary (18) were travelling in a 4x4 involved in a collision with a truck about 2km outside Abbeyfeale on Friday evening.

Mr Kelly died at the scene and Ms Keary suffered serious injuries during the incident. She died in hospital on Saturday night.

Both families have said they are heartbroken and friends paid tribute to the popular teenagers, who both lived near Ennis in Co Clare, on social media, saying they would be “forever missed”.

Ms Keary’s funeral will take place at St Joseph’s Church in Ennis on Thursday at noon followed by the burial in Kilawinna cemetery in Crusheen.

She is survived her mother Rosie Gilboy, father Martin Keary and grandmother Maureen.

The funeral of Mr Kelly will take place in Ennis Cathedral on Wednesday at 11am and he will be buried in Drumcliffe cemetery.

He is survived by his parents Kim and Shane, brothers Dylan and Ross and grandparents Bobby and Caroline Stack, and Mary O’ Donovan.