Funeral taking place of Irish rower Ailish Sheehan

Large crowds are attending the funeral of Limerick rower Ailish Sheehan in Co Limerick.

The 23-year old athlete died on Friday, September 9th, five days after hitting her head in a fall in Posnan in Poland. Hours earlier Ailish, who was attending the University of London, had won a bronze medal for Great Britain in the final of the women’s senior fours.

The talented athlete was reposed at her family home in Kildimo, Co Limerick on Friday night. Hundreds of mourners attended the wake including athletic and rowing clubs from across the country.

Having initially excelled as an Irish shot put and javelin underage champion, Ailish won a US sports scholarship to Notre Dame, one of the world’s top sports universities.

Last year, as a senior at the college, she was named an All American Athlete, a title awarded to only the country’s most outstanding amateur athletes.

Fr John Dunworth led prayers at the wake.

“Ailish was an exceptionally gifted girl. She was a wonderful athlete, but she was also gifted in other ways - she was an artist as well,” he said.

“She was gifted at music too. She was multi-talented. It’s a sad sad loss.”