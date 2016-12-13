Funeral of poet John Montague in Dublin on Wednesday

The funeral of Irish poet John Montague is to take place in Dublin on Wednesday ahead of his burial in Co Tyrone, where he was brought up, on Thursday.

Mr Montague died in Nice, France, on Saturday.

His funeral will take place on Wednesday at 11am at the Newman University Church, St Stephen’s Green, Co Dublin.

His body will then be taken to St Matthew’s Church, Garvaghey, Co Tyrone, for a burial service at noon on Thursday, which Mr Montague’s widow Elizabeth Wassell has said will be private.

Mr Montague published more than 30 books of poetry, essays and short stories, including Collected Poems in 1995 and New Collected Poems in 2012.

In 1998 he was named the first Ireland professor of poetry, a three-year appointment to Queen’s University Belfast, Trinity College Dublin and University College Dublin, created in the spirit of the Good Friday Agreement.

In 2010, he was made a Chevalier de la Légion d’Honneur, France’s highest civil award.

Three weeks before his death, he received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Bord Gáis Energy Irish Book Awards in Dublin.