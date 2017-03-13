Funeral of Clondalkin fire victims being held

The funeral is being held for those who died in an apartment fire in Clondalkin, Dublin last week.

About 500 people attended a prayer service on Sunday night at Colliers funeral home in Bray, Co Wicklow for Annmarie O’Brien (27), her daughter Paris (2), unborn baby AJ, and for Holly (3) and Jordan McGinn (4).

They died in a fire at an apartment in a women’s refuge early last Wednesday morning.

Annmarie’s cousin and mother of Holly and Jordan, Brigid “Biddy” O’Brien, remains in a critical condition in St James’s hospital, having suffered serious burns. She had been visiting her cousin in Clondalkin with her children that night.

The funeral Mass is taking place in St Anne’s Church, Shankill.

Prayers at the funeral service were led by Fr John O’Connor of St Anne’s Church, Shankill, who had married Biddy some years ago, and by Fr Paul O’Driscoll of the Parish of the Traveller People.

The mourners were led by Biddy’s parents and Annmarie’s aunt and uncle, Bridie and John O’Brien, by Biddy’s husband Jamie and Annmarie’s partner Seán.

Among the mourners were John Lynch, whose sister Sylvia Connors (30), brothers Willy (25) and Jimmy Lynch (39), brother-in-law Thomas Connors (27), as well as nieces Jodie (9), Kelsey (4), Mary (5 months), and nephews Jim (5) and Christy (2) died in a fire in a Traveller site in Carrickmines, Dublin in October 2015, and Harry Gilbert whose daughter Tara (27), who was pregnant, and grandchildren Jodie and Kelsey died in the same tragedy. Tara had been engaged to Willy Lynch.