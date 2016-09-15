Funeral of Caitríona Lucas told of ‘gracious, wonderful’ woman

The funeral of Doolin Coast Guard volunteer Caitríona Lucas has been told that she was a gracious and wonderful woman who was driven by a strong sense of service.

Parish priest Denis Crosby said Ms Lucas, who died during a search operation for missing Lissycasey school inspector David McMahon (33) at Kilkee on Monday, had also overcome a fear of heights to perform her role as a Coast Guard volunteer.

Among the mourners at St Brigid’s Church in Liscannor, Co Clare, were members of rescue organisations from across the country. Members of the Coast Guard formed a guard of honour for the hearse. The funeral Mass at 11am was followed by burial at Kilmacreehy cemetery in Liscannor.

Ms Lucas (née Deely) became the first member of the Coast Guard to die on active duty when taking part in a search operation for missing Lissycasey school inspector David McMahon (33) at Kilkee on Monday.

Ms Lucas (41) joined the Doolin unit in 2006.

Many of the people who had been rescued and relatives of those rescued by the Doolin unit over the years were among the mourners.

Speaking outside the church on Wednesday night, the officer in charge of Caitriona’s Doolin Coast Guard unit, Mattie Shannon, said that his unit took strength from the numbers from the “one big family” of Ireland’s rescue organisations attending the removal.

Mr Shannon said that they “are like-minded people and they can sympathise with what is going on”.

He said: “They are at the bare-face of it themselves every day in that sense, and unfortunately it has come to our door.”

Mr Shannon said Ms Lucas’s death “is a big loss to us”, but he took consolation that she died doing what was her passion in life.

“We are happy that she loved doing what she was doing and we can take solace from that. That is what she wanted to do.”

Mr Shannon remembered her as “a fantastic person”.