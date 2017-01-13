Funeral mass for TK Whitaker to take place on Friday morning

The funeral of Ireland’s most influential civil servant Dr Ken Whitaker will take place at 11.30am on Friday at the Church of the Sacred Heart in Donnybrook, Dublin.

Dr Whitaker, who died on Monday aged 100 will be buried at Shanganagh cemetery following the mass.

Hundreds attended the removal ceremony on Thursday evening for the former secretary of the Department of finance, former governor of the Central Bank and senator, renowned for his major policy reforms in the mid-20th century to move Ireland from protectionism to free trade.

The centenarian’s chief mourners were his surviving sons Kenneth, Raymond, David, Brian, his daughters-in-law and son-in law, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Also among the mourners were Minister for Foreign Affairs Charlie Flanagan, Minister for Children Katherine Zappone, Chief of Staff of the Defence Forces Vice-Admiral Mark Mellett, former presidents Mary Robinson and Mary McAleese and her husband Martin.

Former taoiseach Brian Cowen was also in attendance as was former tánaiste Mary Harney and her husband Brian Geoghegan.

British ambassador Robin Barnett was among the mourners as was SDLP leader Colum Eastwood and Fianna Fáil TD Jim O’Callaghan.

Broadcaster Micheál Ó Muircheartaigh and sons of former taoiseach Garret FitzGerald - Mark and John, formerly of the ESRI also attended as did former minister of state Eithne Fitzgerald and former governor of the Central Bank Patrick Honohan.