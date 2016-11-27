Funeral due for Mayo woman who died after illness on plane

The funeral will take place in Co Mayo today of Majella Donoghue who died in London earlier this month after she became ill on a flight from Cape Town, South Africa, with her fiancé.

Ms Donoghue (30) became unwell on Sunday week last as she travelled to London on a flight with her fiancé, Barry Doherty. During their stay in Cape Town, the couple had collected an engagement ring.

The cause of her death remains unclear as the results of a postmortem carried out in London have not yet been released.

Ms Donoghue from Tirrane, Clogher, Belmullet, was an employee of medical company Boston Scientific at its base in Galway City.

She will be laid to rest in Faulmore Cemetery, Blacksod, Belmullet, in Co Mayo in the same plot as her father, Willie, who died some years ago.