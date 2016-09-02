Fund for family of murdered Trevor O’Neill set up by local authority

A fund to help the family of a murder victim who was shot in Spain in a case of mistaken identity has been set up by Dublin City Council.

Trevor O’Neill (42) from Drimnagh was married with three young children and was a drainage inspector with the local authority.

He was killed in the resort of Costa la Calma, Majorca in August, apparently as part of a feud between rival crime gangs, the Kinahan family and the Hutch family.

At his funeral on Tuesday at St Bernadette’s Church on Clogher Road in Crumlin, he was described as “nothing but a good and kind person”.

Presiding priest, Fr Melvyn Mullins, said he was shot “when he was doing something that an ordinary father would do: enjoying a holiday in Spain with his partner and their children”.

In a circular sent on Thursday, councillors were told Mr O’Neill’s funeral had deeply impacted all who attended and his family “undoubtedly face many additional difficulties in the months and years ahead”.

It said his colleagues had requested the ‘Trevor O’Neill Memorial Fund’ be set up to assist the family with their financial needs and this had been done, with the help of the council credit union, Dubco, at Little Green Street, Dublin 7.

Lord Mayor of Dublin, Brendan Carr, along with staff from the local authority drainage division, human resources, the chief executive’s department and trade union Impact, are to act as trustees for the fund.

Staff were told all donations would be gratefully received, whether large or small.

Last month, Spanish police in Majorca questioned a member of the Hutch family, who identified himself as the intended target of the shooting.

He said he had just met Mr O’Neill by chance at the hotel in which he was staying, near the murder scene. Mr O’Neill had been on a night out with his family.

His death brings to 10 the number of killings associated with the ongoing feud between the Hutch and Kinahan gangs.

Donations will be accepted to the fund via cheque or through electronic transfer to IBAN Number IE69DUCU99101010608669 and BIC Code DUCUIE21.