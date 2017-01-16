Full service resumes on Luas green line after partial suspension
Incident at Harcourt stop saw operator Transdev stop trams between city centre and Beechwood
Full service has resumed on the Luas green line in Dublin after being party suspended following an earlier incident at the Harcourt stop.
Services were not running between St Stephen’s Green and Beechwood in the early evening but resumed at about 6.30pm.
In a statement on the its website, Luas operator Transdev said: “Green Line service has been restored with delays following earlier disruption. We apologise for the inconvenience.”