Full list of winners of NewsBrands Ireland journalism awards

Journalist of the Year: Michael Clifford, Irish Examiner

Business Journalist of the Year: Tom Lyons, The Sunday Business Post

Business Story of the Year: Fearghal O’Connor, The Sunday Business Post

Columnist of the Year – Broadsheet: Michael Clifford, Irish Examiner

Columnist of the Year – Popular: Paddy Murray, Sunday World

Crime Journalist of the Year: Nicola Tallant, Sunday World

Crime Story of the Year: Alan Sherry, Sunday World

Critic of the Year: Patrick Freyne, The Irish Times

Digital Innovation Award: The Irish Times, Remembering the 1916 Rising

Feature Writer of the Year – Popular: Catherine Fegan, Irish Daily Mail / The Irish Mail on Sunday

Feature Writer of the Year – Broadsheet: Susan Mitchell, The Sunday Business Post

Foreign Coverage of the Year: Jason O’Brien, Irish Independent

Front Page of the Year: The Herald, ‘Hotel Killers’

Headline of the Year: The Irish Sun, ‘Charlie Chaplain’

Investigative Journalism of the Year: Peter Murtagh, The Irish Times

News Analysis of the Year: Rosita Boland, The Irish Times

News Reporter of the Year: Patrick O’Connell, Irish Daily Star / Sunday World

Political Journalist of the Year: Jody Corcoran, Sunday Independent

Political Story of the Year: Niamh Horan, Sunday Independent

Showbiz Journalist of the Year: Ken Sweeney, The Irish Sun

Showbiz Story of the Year: Maeve Quigley, Irish Daily Mirror

Sports Story of the Year: Vincent Hogan, Irish Independent

Sports Writer of the Year: Neil Francis, Sunday Independent

Scoop of the Year: Sunday World Crime Team, Sunday World

Young Journalist of the Year: Seán Dunne, Irish Daily Mail