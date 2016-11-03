Full list of winners of NewsBrands Ireland journalism awards
Four awards for Irish Times
Critic of the year Patrick Freyne of The Irish Times. Photograph: Cyril Byrne
Journalist of the Year: Michael Clifford, Irish Examiner
Business Journalist of the Year: Tom Lyons, The Sunday Business Post
Business Story of the Year: Fearghal O’Connor, The Sunday Business Post
Columnist of the Year – Broadsheet: Michael Clifford, Irish Examiner
Columnist of the Year – Popular: Paddy Murray, Sunday World
Crime Journalist of the Year: Nicola Tallant, Sunday World
Crime Story of the Year: Alan Sherry, Sunday World
Critic of the Year: Patrick Freyne, The Irish Times
Digital Innovation Award: The Irish Times, Remembering the 1916 Rising
Feature Writer of the Year – Popular: Catherine Fegan, Irish Daily Mail / The Irish Mail on Sunday
Feature Writer of the Year – Broadsheet: Susan Mitchell, The Sunday Business Post
Foreign Coverage of the Year: Jason O’Brien, Irish Independent
Front Page of the Year: The Herald, ‘Hotel Killers’
Headline of the Year: The Irish Sun, ‘Charlie Chaplain’
Investigative Journalism of the Year: Peter Murtagh, The Irish Times
News Analysis of the Year: Rosita Boland, The Irish Times
News Reporter of the Year: Patrick O’Connell, Irish Daily Star / Sunday World
Political Journalist of the Year: Jody Corcoran, Sunday Independent
Political Story of the Year: Niamh Horan, Sunday Independent
Showbiz Journalist of the Year: Ken Sweeney, The Irish Sun
Showbiz Story of the Year: Maeve Quigley, Irish Daily Mirror
Sports Story of the Year: Vincent Hogan, Irish Independent
Sports Writer of the Year: Neil Francis, Sunday Independent
Scoop of the Year: Sunday World Crime Team, Sunday World
Young Journalist of the Year: Seán Dunne, Irish Daily Mail