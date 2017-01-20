Frost and ice to return as temperature set to drop below zero

Temperatures are set to drop back below zero tonight with colder weather and frost due to set in over the weekend.

Temperatures will fall to -4 degrees on Friday night with widespread sharp to severe frost in parts of the country. This cold air will continue into Saturday morning but skies will brighten across the northern half of the country.

Cloud will spread from the south through the day with drizzle at times along southern coasts. Daytime temperatures will remain low between 3 to 6 degrees.

Saturday night will be very cold with severe frost and some icy stretches, especially in the midlands, north and east. Rain and drizzle will move west and southwest overnight and could turn into snow over Wicklow with temperatures dropping to -3 degrees.

Sunday will remain cold, especially in the midlands, north and east, but frost will begin to slowly clear. There will be patchy rain moving across the country from the Atlantic and temperatures will rise slightly to between 3 and 8 degrees.

Temperatures will be become milder again early next week reaching 10 degrees on Monday with bright weather.