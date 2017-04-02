Fourteen people found in back of lorry in Rosslare

Fourteen people have been found in the back of a refrigerated lorry at the Rosslare Europort.

The people are from Afghanistan, Iran and there are also a number of Kurdish-Iranians among the party.

The 11 men, two women and a child could have been in the back of the lorry for up to three days. The lorry was carrying a large consignment of fruit.

One of the men was brought to Wexford General Hospital for observation, but the others are in good health.

They arrived off the 2pm Irish Ferries Oscar Wilde vessel from Cherbourg on Sunday afternoon. The crossing takes 16 hours.

The lorry was stopped by an emigration official who ordered it to be opened.

All 14 will be referred to the refugees’ programme.