Four-year-old boy dies on farm in Northern Ireland

A four-year-old boy has died on a farm in Northern Ireland.

Police attended a farm in the Maguiresbridge area of Co Fermanagh at about 8.30pm on Thursday night following reports of an incident involving a child.

It is understood the boy was killed in an incident involving a piece of farm machinery.

PSNI inspector Glen Latimer said: “The child was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.”

He said local police would work closely with the Health and Safety Executive as they investigated the circumstances.

Democratic Unionist leader Arlene Foster, an Assembly member for the area, passed on her condolences.

“This is devastating news and I wish to express my sympathy to the family,” she said.

“In the close-knit farming community of Fermanagh, news of this untimely death has caused a great deal of shock.

“The family will be in my thoughts and prayers today and in the weeks to come, as they mourn the loss of a young life taken under such tragic circumstances.”

Additional reporting PA