Four people die in Belfast in one day from possible drugs misuse

A senior PSNI officer has warned against drugs misuse after four people died in Belfast on Monday from possible drugs abuse.

The PSNI is investigating the death of four men and a 16-year-old girl. Police are trying to determine if drugs misuse was involved in these four deaths and in the death of a fifth person in Belfast on Friday.

Apart from drugs police do not believe there is any link between the deaths or any suspicion of a contaminated batch of drugs having been consumed.

“Investigations are at an early stage but I would like to take this opportunity to reinforce the dangers posed by taking any illegal drug or any medication which is not prescribed for you,” said Detective Chief Superintendent Tim Mairs on Tuesday.

“The number of deaths in Northern Ireland connected to drug use is on the increase and this is a concern. Sadly, these are all preventable,” he added.

“In fact, more people are dying from misuse of opioid drugs in Northern Ireland than in road fatalities, which is a very stark reality.”

Det Chf Supt Mairs said between January 1st and November 2nd last year 78 people died from drugs misuse, which marked a 28 per cent increase in such deaths on the previous year.

The officer said that police ran Operation Torus over four weeks last month during which it seized more than £793,000 (€925,000) worth of drugs, conducted 389 searches resulting in 92 arrests and charged or reported 74 people to the North’s Public Prosecution Service.

“Street-level drug dealing is happening across all districts throughout Northern Ireland, causing hurt and harm to communities. Police will continue to target drug dealers and those in the supply chain in Northern Ireland to try and remove this scourge on society,” said Det Chf Supt Mairs.