Four men arrested in Antrim and Derry

PSNI detectives have arrested four men in Co Antrim and Co Derry on suspicion of engagement in “extreme right-wing activity”.

The men aged 29, 30, 36 and 46 were detained on Wednesday at houses in Ballymena in Co Antrim and Coleraine in Co Derry following suspicious activity at a Co Antrim forest.

They were taken to Belfast for questioning. “Police are investigating the activities of a number of individuals who appear to have extreme right-wing views about tensions in northeastern Europe and have been involved in suspicious activity in a forest in Co Antrim,” said Det Insp Andy Workman.

The officer said the arrests were not related to recent dissident arms finds in the Larne area of Co Antrim. Police said searches were conducted and several items removed for further examination.