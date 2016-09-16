Four hospitalised after fire breaks out in Dublin home
Three units of Dublin Fire Brigade attend scene in Drimnagh in early hours of Friday
Kilworth Road in Drimnagh, where Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene of a fire on Friday morning. Photograph: Google Street View
Four people were hospitalised after a fire broke out in the bedroom of a south Dublin home in the early hours of Friday.
Emergency services were called to the scene at a house on Kilworth Road in Drimnagh at 4.09am.
Three fire engines and four ambulances attended the scene, according to a spokesman for Dublin Fire Brigade.
Four people were taken by ambulance to St James’s Hospital and were treated for smoke inhalation. Their condition is currently unknown.