Four hospitalised after fire breaks out in Dublin home

Four people were hospitalised after a fire broke out in the bedroom of a south Dublin home in the early hours of Friday.

Emergency services were called to the scene at a house on Kilworth Road in Drimnagh at 4.09am.

Three fire engines and four ambulances attended the scene, according to a spokesman for Dublin Fire Brigade.

Four people were taken by ambulance to St James’s Hospital and were treated for smoke inhalation. Their condition is currently unknown.