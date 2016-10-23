Four die over weekend following road incidents

A 13-year-old boy was one of three people who were killed in crashes in the Republic over the weekend.

Meanwhile, an 11-year-old boy, who was involved in a collision in Navan, Co Meath, a week ago, died in hospital today.

The young pedestrian was crossing the road at Abbeylands South, Navan, on Sunday, October 16th, at about 9.50am, when he was involved in a collision with a truck.

He was airlifted to Tallaght hospital and later transferred to Temple Street where he died. The driver of the truck, a man in his mid-30s, was uninjured.

On Saturday night, Lee Henry (13) was killed in an apparent hit-and-run in Coolock, north Dublin.

The pedestrian was hit by a car which failed to remain at the scene as he crossed the road near Darndale Park at about 9.30pm.

He was taken to Temple Street where he was pronounced dead.

Gardaí said a car was recovered in the area shortly afterwards and a man in his 20s was being questioned in relation to a suspected hit-and-run.

The suspect was detained in Finglas Garda station under section four of the Criminal Justice Act today.

The road where the crash occurred is a wide flat stretch of carriageway with footpaths on either side, bounded by high hedges and Darndale and Belcamp parks on the south side.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information is asked to contact them at Coolock station at 01-666 4200, the confidential line on 1800-666111, or any Garda station.

Gardaí in Blanchardstown are also investigating a fatal collision that occurred on Saturday evening, involving two motorbikes.

The crash happened at about 6.50pm on Hartstown Road and one man in his early 20s was taken to Connolly Hospital where he died a short time later.

The second motorcyclist, again a man in his early 20s, was uninjured in the collision.

Death toll

Hartstown Road, at the local community college, was closed in both directions for a period but has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information is asked to contact them at Blanchardstown Garda station at 01-666 7000.

In Limerick, a man in his 30s was fatally injured when the motorcycle he was driving crashed into a wall at Ballinaclough, Pallasgreen, at 3.30pm today.

There was no other vehicle involved in the crash. The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to University Hospital Limerick where a postmortem examination will be carried out today.

In the North, a man in his 30s died following a single-vehicle crash in Randalstown, Co Antrim, early today.

The 37-year-old who died on the Portglenone Road in Co Antrim was named as Kamil Cervenka, a father of two originally from Slovakia.

The four deaths in the State brought the number of road fatalities so far this year to 152.

According to the Garda, the figure is currently running about 24 ahead of the total for the similar period in 2015.