Foul pay ruled out in death of man found in Cork garden

Gardaí investigating the death of a man whose body was found in the garden of a house in Cork city have ruled out foul play in his death following a postmortem.

The postmortem carried out at the morgue at Cork University Hospital by Assistant State Pathologist, Dr Margot Bolster found he had not suffered any injuries.

Gardaí said they are now waiting for the results of toxicology and other tests.

It make take weeks for the results of these tests to become available. It is hoped they will help establish the cause of death.

The body of the man in his 30s was found in the garden of a house on Rockgrove Tce on the Lower Glanmire Road in Cork by passers-by at around 9.10am on Friday and gardaí were alerted.

Gardaí in Mayfield began an investigation and Garda technical experts carried out a preliminary examination of the body at the scene.

The man has yet to be formally identified. Gardaí believe he may be a Lithuanian national and they have sent his fingerprints to Interpol to see if they can help to establish his identity.

Detectives carried out door-to-door inquiries in the area where several houses are divided up in to flats. They believe the man may have been drinking with others in the area on Thursday night.

They are still trying to establish when the man, who was found in his shorts, was last seen alive but they believe he may have spent the night in the garden where he was found on Friday morning.

Gardaí at Mayfield have appealed to anyone who may have been in the Lower Glanmire Road area and noticed anything pertinent to their investigation to contact them on 021-4558510.