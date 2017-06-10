Former minister Austin Deasy dies at the age of 80

Former Fine Gael TD Austin Deasy has died at the age of 80.

Mr Deasy died at University Hospital Waterford following a short illness.

Mr Deasy was a Fine Gael TD for Waterford until his retirement in 2002. He was succeeded as TD in the constituency by his son, John Deasy.

He was appointed minister for agriculture after the November 1982 election and served in Garret FitzGerald’s cabinet until 1987.

He is survived by wife Kathleen and his children John, Sally, Jane and Jamie.