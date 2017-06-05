Forbidden Fruit concert goers urged not to bring bags

Concert goers have been urged not to bring any backpacks or large bags to the Forbidden Fruit festival this weekend.

Organisers said on the Forbidden Fruit website that anyone planning to attend the even on Bank Holiday Monday should leave their bags at home.

Gardaí have been searching handbags and have urged people to make any extra rain jackets or clothing as compact as possible.

There are still a limited amount of tickets left for the final day of the festival in the Royal Hospital, Kilmainham, which are priced at €59.50.

Monday’s line-up includes Bon Iver, Lisa Hannigan, Flying Lotus and The Staves, as well as other attractions like a fun fair, an inflatable church and the comedy tent.

There will be a jam session with Bon Iver and some of the other main acts on the Outcider Stage at 5.15pm.

Event spokeswoman Jenny Headen said the last two days of the festival “have been brilliant, there has been a great atmosphere this year”.

The first act on the main stage, William Tyler, will start at 3.15pm, followed by Gordi at 4.30pm, The Staves at 6pm, Lisa Hannigan at 7.30pm and Bon Iver at 9.15pm.