FlyBe aircraft veers off runway after landing gear failure
All 59 passengers and crew brought from scene of Schiphol airport incident to terminal
A FlyBe aircraft on way into Schiphol airport in Amsterdam encountered a landing gear problem. File Photograph: Courtesy of Wikipedia
The landing gear of a FlyBe airplane collapsed during landing at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport on Thursday, causing it to veer off the runway.
There were no injuries, said the airport authorities.
It was unclear if a heavy storm over the North Sea had played a role, said a spokesman.
All 59 passengers and crew were brought from the runway to the terminal by bus.
(Reuters)