Flat-pack in Carrickmines: Ikea collection store opens next week

In what the company has claimed is “a new way of shopping with us”, Ikea customers in south county Dublin will, from next Monday, be able to wander their “design dreams” – a series of showcase rooms in Carrickmines.

From next week, the venue at the Park in Dublin 18 will feature an “order and collection point”.

It is not a new concept – Ikea has already trialled its order and collection format in the UK, in both Norwich and Aberdeen, and is set to open a similar outlet in London, as part of an effort to make Ikea “more accessible to many more people”.

Included in the “inspirational planning space” is a coffee shop selling Ikea’s range of healthy fruit and vegetable juices and cakes.