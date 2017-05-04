Flanagan asked to clarify Ireland’s UN vote on Saudi Arabia

Minister for Foreign Affairs Charlie Flanagan has been asked to state how Ireland voted after a UN ballot that appointed Saudi Arabia to a major international body that monitors women’s rights.

The UN’s Economic and Social Council last month elected 13 members, including Saudi Arabia, to four-year terms on the Commission on the Status of Women.

Mr Flanagan has refused to disclose how Ireland voted, saying there was a long-standing tradition and policy that meant how any country voted was not disclosed. He said he did not intend to depart from that convention.

Fianna Fáil’s spokesman on foreign affairs Darragh O’Brien called on the Minister to disclose how Ireland had voted on April 19th.

“We deserve an answer. Does this send the message that Ireland supports Saudi Arabia and their treatment of women?” he asked.

“We’re not going to allow this to be swept under the carpet,” he told RTÉ’s Today with Sean O’Rourke programme.

“People need to know. People will be disgusted and outraged if they find that we facilitated Saudi Arabia getting a seat on the commission.

“The idea that 47 nations supported Saudi Arabia is incredible. The idea that our country supported one with their track record is not acceptable.”

In a statement, Mr Flanagan said the State participated “across the full spectrum of UN activity and we observe the conventions governing participation, including in the conduct of elections”.

“These include the convention that members do not publicly disclose their votes.”

He said this applied across all elections, of which there could be over 20 annually, and was observed “for good reasons” by member states.

“The practice allows for the good functioning of the UN which is made up of member states of very different views and political backgrounds, and helps facilitate outcomes on sensitive issues,” Mr Flanagan said.

“It is my strong view that it would be very damaging to Ireland’s ability to conduct international relations successfully if we moved away from this established practice. It would be irresponsible of me to abandon a practice that has been in place for over six decades, observed by all previous governments and is grounded on protecting and promoting the values of small countries on the world stage.”

The Minister said that in meetings with governments of countries about which Ireland had human rights concerns, he “clearly set out those concerns”.

“When I was in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia last year I directly raised the need for progress in my discussions with the Saudi authorities. This is a matter of record. Ireland uses all the diplomatic channels at our disposal to promote and advance human rights.”

Mr Flanagan insisted Ireland had a “very strong record on promoting the rights of women and girls at the United Nations, commanding trust and respect across the UN membership”.

He said Ireland’s reputation in the area of promoting gender equality was reflected in the fact that in March it had assumed the chair of the Commission on the Status of Women.

‘Cannot control their own lives’

Erin Kilbride of the human rights organisation Front Line Defenders said Ireland’s international reputation on human rights could now be questioned.

“If Ireland stays silent on this, it says they no longer support the 50 per cent of the population of Saudi Arabia who cannot control their own lives.”

The international organisation Human Rights Watch said Saudi Arabia’s election to the commission, which was supported by 47 states, including at least five European countries, was “an affront to the mission of the commission itself and a rebuke to Saudi women”.

Belgium’s prime minister later said he regretted his country’s vote.

“Saudi Arabia has made marginal improvements on women’s rights in recent years, primarily in employment and access to higher education, but such changes have been hindered or even nullified because authorities have allowed the male guardianship system to remain largely intact, enabling men to maintain control over female relative’s lives,” Human Rights Watch said.

Established in 1946, the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) is the principal global intergovernmental body exclusively dedicated to the promotion of gender equality and the empowerment of women.

The other countries elected to the commission last month were Algeria, Comoros, Congo, Ghana, Kenya, Iraq, Japan, Republic of Korea, Turkmenistan, Ecuador, Haiti and Nicaragua.