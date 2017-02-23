Five-year-old boy critical after fall from window in Kerry home
Child brought to Kerry University Hospital but transferred to Temple Street in Dublin
The child sustained serious injuries and has been transferred to Temple Street Hosptial in Dublin. File photograph: Eric Luke
A five-year-old boy remains in a critical condition after falling from an upstairs window at his home in Co Kerry.
The accident occurred on Tuesday in the family’s rented home at Hogan’s Place in the centre of Castleisland. The family are originally from Tralee.
Serious injuries
The child sustained serious injuries as a result of the fall and was brought to Kerry University Hospital in Tralee. He has since been transferred to Temple Street Children’s Hospital in Dublin. Gardaí are treating the incident as an unfortunate accident.