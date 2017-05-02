Five things you need to know today

Pregnancy terminations have taken place in Irish hospitals for decades

One of Ireland’s leading obstetricians has said the termination of pregnancies to save the mother had been taking place in maternity hospitals across the State long before the Protection of Life During Pregnancy Act was passed in 2013.

Former master of the Coombe Prof Chris Fitzpatrick said that “having worked as a consultant for over 20 years in Ireland, I have direct experience of terminating pregnancies in order to save the life of the mother. These interventions have taken place in Irish maternity units long before the recent legislation – in accordance with ethical clinical practice.”

http://iti.ms/2pquTBA

Minister’s report cards

Any consideration of the performance of Leo Varadkar and Simon Coveney since last May will inevitably be viewed through the prism of their forthcoming leadership battle, writes political correspondent Harry McGee in his assessment of each Cabinet member’s performace (but who only got 2 out of 10?)

http://iti.ms/2qsdIyf

Graduates could pay €160 a month until aged 33 under loan plan

A typical college graduate could expect to pay a monthly fee of €150-€160 until they reach 33 years of age if a “study now, pay later” loan scheme is introduced, new research indicates.

The findings are contained in a new study of how an income-contingent loan system would operate here, and are due to be presented to an Oireachtas committee on Tuesday.

http://iti.ms/2pqBGLu

Dozens arrested as May Day rallies across US target Trump

Labour unions and civil rights groups staged May Day rallies in several US cities on Monday to denounce president Donald Trump’s get-tough policy on immigration, a crackdown they said preys on vulnerable workers in some of America’s lowest-paying jobs.

Protests and marches challenging Trump’s efforts at stepping up the deportation of illegal immigrants drew crowds by the thousands to the streets of New York, Washington, Los Angeles and San Francisco, with smaller gatherings popping up across the country.

http://iti.ms/2pqTVkb

Surfer found alive after drifting on board for more than 32 hours

A surfer who had been missing since 9am Sunday was has been found having drifted on his board for more than 32 hours.

He was hypothermic but conscious and has been flown to hospital in Belfast.

http://iti.ms/2qsBXfN