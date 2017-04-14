Five things you need to know today

Rescue 116 ‘pitched up rapidly’ before crashing into island

The Irish Coast Guard crew of Rescue 116 were using a pre-programmed navigational route which appeared to be deficient in information when their helicopter crashed into Blackrock island off the north Mayo coast just over a month ago, the Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU) has found.

http://iti.ms/2ob75Pg

British government realises Brexit is a mistake, official saysThe British government is slowly realising Brexit is “an act of great self-harm” and that upcoming EU-UK negotiations must seek to limit the damage, the State’s top Brexit official has said.

The official, John Callinan, said on Thursday: “I see signs in the contacts that we’re having, both at EU level and with the UK, of a gradual realisation that Brexit in many ways is an act of great self-harm, and that the focus now is on minimising that self-harm.”

http://iti.ms/2oFMK7R

Serving Ronnie Drew fake G&Ts on Good Friday

On Good Friday 1988 Dessie Hynes found himself serving Ronnie Drew fake gin and tonics in a packed O’Donoghue’s. “[Dubliners’ manager] Jim Hand came in at around eight in the morning and said, ‘Listen Dessie you’re not to give Ronnie any drink today,’” remembers Mr Hynes.

http://iti.ms/2objfrn

Bus Éireann says the majority of services around the country resume today

A now insolvent Bus Éireann would see 200 job cuts, including 120 among drivers, as well as cuts to earnings over €60,000 and freezes on increments if a recommendation by the Labour Court is approved in union ballots.

http://iti.ms/2oFTHpa

Hit-and-run driver flees scene of fatal crash in TallaghtThe driver of a car which hit and killed a man in Dublin fled the scene of the crash on foot, gardaí have said.

http://iti.ms/2obee1T