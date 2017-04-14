Five things you need to know today
Rescue 116 preliminary report, Brexit regrets and memories of Good Fridays past
Rescue 116 ‘pitched up rapidly’ before crashing into island
The Irish Coast Guard crew of Rescue 116 were using a pre-programmed navigational route which appeared to be deficient in information when their helicopter crashed into Blackrock island off the north Mayo coast just over a month ago, the Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU) has found.
British government realises Brexit is a mistake, official saysThe British government is slowly realising Brexit is “an act of great self-harm” and that upcoming EU-UK negotiations must seek to limit the damage, the State’s top Brexit official has said.
The official, John Callinan, said on Thursday: “I see signs in the contacts that we’re having, both at EU level and with the UK, of a gradual realisation that Brexit in many ways is an act of great self-harm, and that the focus now is on minimising that self-harm.”
Serving Ronnie Drew fake G&Ts on Good Friday
On Good Friday 1988 Dessie Hynes found himself serving Ronnie Drew fake gin and tonics in a packed O’Donoghue’s. “[Dubliners’ manager] Jim Hand came in at around eight in the morning and said, ‘Listen Dessie you’re not to give Ronnie any drink today,’” remembers Mr Hynes.
Bus Éireann says the majority of services around the country resume today
A now insolvent Bus Éireann would see 200 job cuts, including 120 among drivers, as well as cuts to earnings over €60,000 and freezes on increments if a recommendation by the Labour Court is approved in union ballots.
Hit-and-run driver flees scene of fatal crash in TallaghtThe driver of a car which hit and killed a man in Dublin fled the scene of the crash on foot, gardaí have said.
