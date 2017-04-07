Five things you need to know today

1. Trump launches military strikes on Syrian air base

The United States has launched military strikes against Syria in response to this week’s chemical attack in the country in a dramatic intervention by the world’s largest military power in the six-year Syrian conflict.

Fifty-nine tomahawk missiles were launched from two US navy warships in the eastern Mediterranean at approximately 3.30am local time targeting the Shayrat airfield in western Syria, the field from where Tuesday’s chemical attack are believed to have been launched.

Addressing the nation last night from his residence at Mar-a-Lago in Florida where he is hosting Chinese premier Xi Jin Ping, US president Donald Trump said the decision to launch the strikes was taken in the “vital national security interest of the United States to prevent and deter the spread and use of deadly chemical weapons.”

2. Grim chapter in criminal justice ends as St Patrick’s closes

For years there have been demands for St Patrick’s Institution to close its doors. Drawing heavy criticism both domestically and abroad, its decommissioning this week will be welcome but the long delay in bringing it about will form part of a grim legacy.

Concerns over conditions at the antiquated Victorian prison ranged from the placing of children in an adult prison environment, drug taking, inadequate education, bullying and violence, boredom and the psychological and physical toll life there could take on prisoners.

3. Fennelly analysis: Report notes ignorance of recording system

Back in March 2014, when the news first exploded that gardaí had been secretly recording telephone calls at Garda stations for decades, including potentially calls between suspects and their lawyers, there was something approaching panic at the highest political levels.

The prospect of the gates of the country’s jails being thrown open because convictions were rendered unsafe appeared to be a real one.

The Attorney General delivered a scarifying summary to the Taoiseach, who dispatched a senior civil servant to the Garda Commissioner’s house late at night. Reasonably assuming he was being asked to quit, Martin Callinan resigned. (In fact Callinan, in this matter at least, had behaved entirely properly, stopping the practice and preserving the evidence.) It looked like the worst crisis to face the justice system in decades.

4. Over 870 alleged historic abuse cases have no social worker

A total of 871 cases of alleged historical child sex abuse have yet to be allocated to a social worker, figures seen by The Irish Times show.

The largest number of cases are in Cork, where 200 open files on historic sex abuse allegations remain unallocated.

Such “retrospective” cases are generally based on reports made by adults about alleged abuse experienced in childhood. Experts regard such cases as important because suspected perpetrators may have continued abusing children and could still be doing so.

5. Rex Tillerson warns Russia over support for Assad

US secretary of state Rex Tillerson warned Russia to “carefully consider” its continued support for the Assad regime, amid growing signs that the United States is weighing military options in Syria.

In the strongest warning yet to Russia over its support for Syrian president Bashar al-Assad from the Trump administration, Mr Tillerson said that the US was considering an “appropriate response” for the chemical attack.

Asked if President Assad should relinquish power, Mr Tillerson replied: “Those steps are under way.”