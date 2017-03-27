Five things you need to know today

1. Irish Rail services operating as normal as Bus Éireann strike continues

All Irish Rail services will be operating as normal on Monday despite the on-going strike at Bus Éireann.

Irish Rail is not party to the dispute which saw Bus Éireann services come to a standstill on Friday, forcing about 100,000 people to change their travel plans.

Rail services were disrupted in a number of locations as workers in Irish Rail did not pass pickets at depots they share with bus workers.

Bus Éireann directors are due to meet this morning to consider plans that could involve up to 300 job losses as part of a voluntary redundancy scheme.

2. Search for two air crew continues as wreckage found off Donegal

Debris from the Irish Coast Guard Rescue 116 helicopter which crashed off north Mayo almost a fortnight ago has been picked up as far north as Donegal as the search continues for missing winch team Paul Ormsby and Ciaran Smith.

Attempts are to be made to partially float the wreckage in a depth of 40m off Blackrock island, 13km west of north Mayo on Monday, to establish if the bodies of the two missing men are under the wreckage.

The body of their colleague, co-pilot Capt Mark Duffy (51), was released from the cockpit of the aircraft by Naval Service divers on Sunday.

3. Many rape victims still face court questioning on sexual history

Large numbers of rape victims are being questioned about their sexual history in court, even when it has nothing to do with their allegations, figures obtained by The Irish Times show.

Much of the time, the controversial practice is used by defence lawyers to demonstrate promiscuity on the part of the complainant. In a small number of cases, victims are questioned about their use of birth control to show they consented to sexual intercourse. In one case a woman was asked by a defence barrister if she owned any sex toys.

4. Garda Commissioner’s future hangs on more detailed statement

Nóirín O’Sullivan’s future as Garda Commissioner will depend on her supplying a comprehensive statement within the next 48 hours giving a detailed explanation of how the latest scandals affecting the force arose.

The issue will dominate Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting.

It is also likely Ms O’Sullivan will be called to appear before the Oireachtas Justice and Equality Committee on Wednesday to face questions on the matter.

5. Hutch link investigated as man shot in Dublin city centre

A man has been shot and injured in Dublin city centre on Sunday evening.

Gardaí are attempting to establish whether the shooting is linked to the feud between the Kinahan and Hutch gangs.

The victim was fired upon a number of times at Liberty House on Railway Street, in the north inner city, at about 9.55pm.