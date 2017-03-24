Five things you need to know today

1. Bus Éireann strike sees many Irish Rail services also cancelled

Thousands of commuters face severe travel disruption this morning as an all out strike by Bus Éireann workers begins and many Irish Rail services are cancelled due to picketing.

Irish Rail is not party to the strike which began at midnight but its staff will not cross picket lines at stations where their services are shared with Bus Éireann. Dublin Bus services are not affected.

2. Almost 15,000 motorists wrongly convicted

The State is facing a bill of tens of millions of euro after it was revealed 14,700 people had been convicted of motoring offences by the courts in error.

The mistakes arose when motorists who had paid a fine under the fixed charge notice (FCN) system were mistakenly sent summonses to appear before court.

3. Bill Clinton urges McGuinness mourners to pursue peaceFormer US president Bill Clinton urged politicians in Northern Ireland to “finish the work” of Martin McGuinness and get devolution back up and running in a warm and carefully pitched speech at his funeral in Derry yesterday.

“If you really came here to celebrate his life and honour his contribution to the last chapter of it you have to finish his work,” Mr Clinton said.

4. Westminster attacker not under investigation

The man who killed three people in an attack at Westminster on Wednesday has been named as Khalid Masood, a 52-year-old Englishman. Police said he had most recently lived in the west midlands and had a number of criminal convictions.

“Masood was not the subject of any current investigations and there was no prior intelligence about his intent to mount a terrorist attack. However, he was known to police and has a range of previous convictions for assaults, including GBH [grevious bodily harm], possession of offensive weapons and public order offences,” the metropolitan police said.

5. Stakes high as Republic of Ireland take on WalesA campaign in which Ireland have surpassed expectations so far might yet come be defined by this highly anticipated game against Wales.

Win, and Martin O’Neill’s men could potentially push on to secure automatic qualification, safe in the knowledge that it would surely take a collapse of substantial proportions to deprive them of at least a top-two finish.

WORLD CUP QUALIFIER: Group D, Republic of Ireland v Wales, Aviva Stadium, Friday, 7:45 (Live on RTÉ 2, Sky Sports 1)