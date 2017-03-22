Five things you need to know today

1. Search for missing Coast Guard crew resumes

Attempts are to be made by the Irish Lights ship Granuaile early on Wednesday morning to deploy a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) in the continued search for three missing Irish Coast Guard air crew off north Mayo.

The Marine Institute’s ROV was deployed for the first time briefly on Tuesday night off Blackrock island – the last known position of Rescue 116, the Dublin-based Sikorsky S-92 helicopter which crashed a week ago with four crew on board.

2. Derry mourns McGuinness as remains carried home

Two months ago, after announcing that he was quitting frontline politics, a frail and emotional Martin McGuinness said his “heart lies in the Bogside and with the people of Derry”.

As snow began to fall in his native city on Tuesday evening, his Tricolour-draped coffin was carried back through the streets where he grew up in preparation for his funeral on Thursday.

3. Motorists face disruption following snowfall overnight

Motorists have been advised to take extra care on Wednesday morning amid forecasts of snow and ice.

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow warning for snow and ice following sub-zero temperatures and wintry showers overnight.

4. INM chief made protected disclosure under whistleblower rules

The chief executive of Independent News & Media (INM) made a protected disclosure under whistleblower legislation about the circumstances surrounding a proposed bid by the company for Newstalk, the radio station owned by INM’s largest shareholder, Denis O’Brien.

Following Robert Pitt’s protected disclosure, senior counsel and a corporate governance expert were retained in December to carry out an independent review of the proposed Newstalk bid “and related matters” for the company’s board.

5. RTÉ seeks €75m for 8.64 acres of its Montrose campus

The long delayed sale of part of RTÉ’s Donnybrook grounds in Dublin 4 is finally to proceed with the national broadcaster now planning to dispose of 8.64 acres in the coming weeks.

Mark Reynolds of Savills Ireland is to invite offers over €75 million for the land which is expected to be used for a development of 15 to 20 high value houses and up to 500 apartments.