Five things you need to know today

1. Medevac before helicopter crash was for ‘minor injury’The Irish Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 116 which crashed while supporting a medical evacuation off the Mayo coast had been responding to a relatively minor injury, it has emerged.

The missing aircraft was one of two search-and-rescue helicopters despatched to carry out an emergency medical evacuation of an injured fisherman from a British-registered fishing vessel 241km off the west coast last Monday night.

2. Varadkar and Coveney confident Taoiseach will not delay exit

The two leading candidates to replace Enda Kenny as Fine Gael leader have dismissed concerns the Taoiseach will continuously delay his departure date.

Minister for Housing Simon Coveney and Minister for Social Protection Leo Varadkar said the comments by Mr Kenny on Friday did not indicate any significant change to his previous statements.

3. Teachers face loss of salary over Garda vetting requirementsHundreds of long-serving teachers could lose their salaries due to their failure to complete Garda child-protection vetting requirements.

Teachers who qualified a decade or more ago are now obliged to pass vetting checks as part of retrospective child protection safeguards.

However, the regulatory body for the teaching profession is concerned that as many as 600 teachers who have been requested to undergo retrospective Garda vetting could miss a deadline later this month.

4. Six Catholic hospitals in Dublin together worth over €1bnTwo of the Catholic religious orders that have under-contributed to the redress scheme for survivors of institutional abuse own hospitals valued at nearly €1.1 billion, financial documents show.

The Sisters of Mercy and the Sisters of Charity, which together own six hospitals in Dublin, were both identified in a recent report as having contributed a fraction of the amounts they originally promised to fund the scheme.

5. Derry City captain Ryan McBride found deadDerry City Football Club has been stunned with the news of the tragic death of team captain, Ryan McBride.

The 27-year-old centre back, who resides in the shadow of Brandywell Stadium, is understood to have been found dead in his bedroom earlier Sunday evening.